|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|33
|26
|.559
|½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|33
|27
|.550
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|29
|30
|.492
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|25
|35
|.417
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|32
|26
|.552
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|30
|30
|.500
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|29
|31
|.483
|4
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|32
|.467
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|35
|.417
|8
|Wednesday's Games
Wichita 7, Tulsa 4, 1st game
Tulsa 4, Wichita 3, 2nd game
Springfield 10, Corpus Christi 8
San Antonio 11, Amarillo 8
Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 4
Midland 4, Frisco 3
|Thursday's Games
Tulsa 5, Wichita 4
Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 3
San Antonio 4, Amarillo 3
Arkansas 18, NW Arkansas 3
Frisco 6, Midland 4
|Friday's Games
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
