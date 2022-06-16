All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)3325.569
Wichita (Minnesota)3326.559½
Arkansas (Seattle)3327.5501
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2930.492
Springfield (St. Louis)2535.4179
South Division
WLPct.GB
San Antonio (San Diego)3226.552
Amarillo (Arizona)3030.5003
Frisco (Texas)2931.4834
Midland (Oakland)2832.4675
Corpus Christi (Houston)2535.4178
Wednesday's Games

Wichita 7, Tulsa 4, 1st game

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3, 2nd game

Springfield 10, Corpus Christi 8

San Antonio 11, Amarillo 8

Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 4

Midland 4, Frisco 3

Thursday's Games

Tulsa 5, Wichita 4

Corpus Christi 5, Springfield 3

San Antonio 4, Amarillo 3

Arkansas 18, NW Arkansas 3

Frisco 6, Midland 4

Friday's Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

