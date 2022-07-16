All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)107.588
Wichita (Minnesota)107.588
Arkansas (Seattle)710.4123
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)611.3534
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)611.3534
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)134.765
Amarillo (Arizona)107.5883
Frisco (Texas)98.5294
Corpus Christi (Houston)710.4126
x-San Antonio (San Diego)710.4126
Friday's Games

Wichita 9, Arkansas 2

Tulsa 6, Springfield 4

Frisco 11, Midland 10, 11 innings

NW Arkansas9, Corpus Christi 5

San Antonio 18, Amarillo 7

Saturday's Games

Wichita 7, Arkansas 6

Springfield 15, Tulsa 5

Midland 14, Frisco 2

Corpus Christi 12, NW Arkansas 7

Amarillo 7, San Antonio 6

Sunday's Games

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you