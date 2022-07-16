|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|6
|11
|.353
|4
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|11
|.353
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Friday's Games
Wichita 9, Arkansas 2
Tulsa 6, Springfield 4
Frisco 11, Midland 10, 11 innings
NW Arkansas9, Corpus Christi 5
San Antonio 18, Amarillo 7
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 7, Arkansas 6
Springfield 15, Tulsa 5
Midland 14, Frisco 2
Corpus Christi 12, NW Arkansas 7
Amarillo 7, San Antonio 6
|Sunday's Games
Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
