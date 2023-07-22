|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|8
|12
|.400
|4½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|13
|.350
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Frisco (Texas)
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi 6, Midland 3
San Antonio 7, Frisco 2
Arkansas 4, Springfield 0
NW Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1
Amarillo 3, Wichita 2
|Saturday's Games
NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 1
Arkansas 3, Springfield 0
Corpus Christi 5, Midland 2
Frisco 8, San Antonio 6
Amarillo 8, Wichita 2
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 1:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
