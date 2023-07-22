All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)127.632
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)109.5262
Springfield (St. Louis)911.450
Wichita (Minnesota)812.400
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)713.350
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)146.700
Corpus Christi (Houston)119.5503
Frisco (Texas)1010.5004
Midland (Oakland)1010.5004
x-San Antonio (San Diego)812.4006
Friday's Games

Corpus Christi 6, Midland 3

San Antonio 7, Frisco 2

Arkansas 4, Springfield 0

NW Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1

Amarillo 3, Wichita 2

Saturday's Games

NW Arkansas 5, Tulsa 1

Arkansas 3, Springfield 0

Corpus Christi 5, Midland 2

Frisco 8, San Antonio 6

Amarillo 8, Wichita 2

Sunday's Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 1:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

