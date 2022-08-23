All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3015.667
Springfield (St. Louis)2421.5336
Arkansas (Seattle)2025.44410
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2025.44410
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1629.35614
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2618.591
Frisco (Texas)2420.5452
Amarillo (Arizona)2321.5233
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2124.467
Corpus Christi (Houston)1925.4327
Sunday's Games

Wichita 7, Tulsa 4

Springfield 6, Arkansas 5

Amarillo 2, Midland 0

NW Arkansas 9, San Antonio 3

Frisco at Corpus Christi, canceled

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

