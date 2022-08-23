|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|30
|15
|.667
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|24
|21
|.533
|6
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|20
|25
|.444
|10
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|25
|.444
|10
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|16
|29
|.356
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|24
|20
|.545
|2
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|23
|21
|.523
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|21
|24
|.467
|5½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|19
|25
|.432
|7
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 7, Tulsa 4
Springfield 6, Arkansas 5
Amarillo 2, Midland 0
NW Arkansas 9, San Antonio 3
Frisco at Corpus Christi, canceled
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
