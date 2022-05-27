|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|17
|24
|.415
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|22
|20
|.524
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|20
|22
|.476
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|19
|23
|.452
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|17
|25
|.405
|6
|Wednesday's Games
Frisco 6, San Antonio 1, 1st game
San Antonio 8, Frisco 1, 2nd game
NW Arkansas 11, Midland 3
Corpus Christi 4, Wichita 3
Amarillo 2, Arkansas 0
Springfield 7, Tulsa 4
|Thursday's Games
Arkansas 6, Amarillo 0, 1st game
Arkansas 2, Amarillo 0, 2nd game
San Antonio 7, Frisco 3, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 9, Wichita 5
Midland 2, NW Arkansas 1, 10 innings
Tulsa 8, Springfield 6
|Friday's Games
Springfield at Tulsa, 2, 5:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
