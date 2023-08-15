All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2019.513
Springfield (St. Louis)2020.500
Wichita (Minnesota)2020.500
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1623.4104
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1426.350
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)2515.625
Frisco (Texas)2218.5503
Midland (Oakland)2218.5503
Corpus Christi (Houston)2119.5254
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1921.4756
Sunday's Games

Midland 8, Arkansas 2

Amarillo 9, Tulsa 3

Wichita 9, NW Arkansas 8, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 11, Frisco 9

San Antonio 5, Springfield 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

NW Arkansas 5, Corpus Christi 3

Midland 6, San Antonio 2

Tulsa 7, Frisco 2

Wichita 5, Springfield 2

Amarillo 8, Arkansas 7

Wednesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

NW Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you