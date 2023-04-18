|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|5
|5
|.500
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|4
|6
|.400
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|7
|.300
|2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wichita 4, Tulsa 2
Springfield 12, Midland 5
San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1
Arkansas 5, Frisco 2
NW Arkansas 16, Amarillo 6
|Wednesday's Games
Wichita at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m
Midland at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Midland at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
