All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)82.800
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)64.6002
Wichita (Minnesota)64.6002
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)55.5003
Springfield (St. Louis)46.4004
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)55.500
Frisco (Texas)55.500
Midland (Oakland)46.4001
San Antonio (San Diego)46.4001
Corpus Christi (Houston)37.3002
Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita 4, Tulsa 2

Springfield 12, Midland 5

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1

Arkansas 5, Frisco 2

NW Arkansas 16, Amarillo 6

Wednesday's Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m

Midland at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Midland at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you