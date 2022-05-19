All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2112.636
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2113.618½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1618.471
Arkansas (Seattle)1619.4576
Springfield (St. Louis)1421.4008
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2015.571
Midland (Oakland)1817.5142
Amarillo (Arizona)1718.4863
San Antonio (San Diego)1718.4863
Corpus Christi (Houston)1322.3717
Tuesday's Games

Frisco 13, Corpus Christi 7

Tulsa 15, Amarillo 12

Arkansas 7, NW Arkansas 6

Wichita 11, Springfield 9

San Antonio 5, Midland 2

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi 7, Frisco 5

Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 4

Wichita 7, Springfield 6, 11 innings

San Antonio 4, Midland 0

Tulsa 9, Amarillo 2

Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

