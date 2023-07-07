|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Frisco (Texas)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Thursday's Games
San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 2, 10 innings
Midland at Frisco, ppd.
Arkansas 7, NW Arkansas 4
Wichita 8, Tulsa 2
Springfield 5, Amarillo 3
|Friday's Games
Midland 12, Frisco 9, 1st game
Frisco 6, Midland 1, 2nd game
San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 2
Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 3
Tulsa 6, Wichita 4
Amarillo at Springfield ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
