North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)73.700
Springfield (St. Louis)54.556
Wichita (Minnesota)55.5002
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)46.4003
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)37.3003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)73.700
Amarillo (Arizona)54.556
Frisco (Texas)55.5002
x-San Antonio (San Diego)55.5002
Corpus Christi (Houston)37.3004
Thursday's Games

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 2, 10 innings

Midland at Frisco, ppd.

Arkansas 7, NW Arkansas 4

Wichita 8, Tulsa 2

Springfield 5, Amarillo 3

Friday's Games

Midland 12, Frisco 9, 1st game

Frisco 6, Midland 1, 2nd game

San Antonio 4, Corpus Christi 2

Arkansas 5, NW Arkansas 3

Tulsa 6, Wichita 4

Amarillo at Springfield ppd.

Saturday's Games

Amarillo at Springfield, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arkansas at NW Arkansas, 2:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

