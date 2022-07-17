All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)117.661
Springfield (St. Louis)108.556
Arkansas (Seattle)711.3894
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)711.3894
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)711.3894
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)144.778
Amarillo (Arizona)108.5564
Frisco (Texas)99.5005
x-San Antonio (San Diego)810.4446
Corpus Christi (Houston)711.3897
Saturday's Games

Wichita 7, Arkansas 6

Springfield 15, Tulsa 5

Midland 14, Frisco 2

Corpus Christi 12, NW Arkansas 7

Amarillo 7, San Antonio 6

Sunday's Games

Wichita 11, Arkansas 1

NW Arkansas 16, Corpus Christi 7

Tulsa 16, Springfield 14

Midland 8, Frisco 4

San Antonio 6, Amarillo 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

