|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|11
|7
|.661
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|8
|10
|.444
|6
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 7, Arkansas 6
Springfield 15, Tulsa 5
Midland 14, Frisco 2
Corpus Christi 12, NW Arkansas 7
Amarillo 7, San Antonio 6
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 11, Arkansas 1
NW Arkansas 16, Corpus Christi 7
Tulsa 16, Springfield 14
Midland 8, Frisco 4
San Antonio 6, Amarillo 5
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.