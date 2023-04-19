All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)83.727
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)74.6361
Wichita (Minnesota)65.5452
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)56.4553
Springfield (St. Louis)47.3644
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)65.545
Frisco (Texas)65.545
Midland (Oakland)56.4551
Corpus Christi (Houston)47.3642
San Antonio (San Diego)47.3642
Tuesday's Games

Wichita 4, Tulsa 2

Springfield 12, Midland 5

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1

Arkansas 5, Frisco 2

NW Arkansas 16, Amarillo 6

Wednesday's Games

Tulsa 4, Wichita 0

Midland 8, Springfield 7

Corpus Christi 7, San Antonio 2

Frisco 9, Arkansas 5

Amarillo 5, NW Arkansas 0

Thursday's Games

Midland at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Midland at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

