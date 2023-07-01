|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Thursday's Games
Springfield 8, Arkansas 3
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 4
San Antonio 3, Frisco 2
Amarillo 12, Tulsa 7
Wichita 3, NW Arkansas 1
|Friday's Games
Midland 8, Corpus Christi 3
San Antonio 10, Frisco 3
Arkansas 2, Springfield 1
Tulsa 7, Amarillo 6, 13 innings
Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 4
|Saturday's Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
NW Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
