North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)301.000
x-Arkansas (Seattle)21.6671
Springfield (St. Louis)12.3332
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)12.3332
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)03.0003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)301.000
Amarillo (Arizona)21.6671
x-San Antonio (San Diego)21.6671
Frisco (Texas)12.3332
Corpus Christi (Houston)03.0003
Thursday's Games

Springfield 8, Arkansas 3

Midland 8, Corpus Christi 4

San Antonio 3, Frisco 2

Amarillo 12, Tulsa 7

Wichita 3, NW Arkansas 1

Friday's Games

Midland 8, Corpus Christi 3

San Antonio 10, Frisco 3

Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Tulsa 7, Amarillo 6, 13 innings

Wichita 5, NW Arkansas 4

Saturday's Games

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

