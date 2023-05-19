All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)2313.639
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2214.6111
Wichita (Minnesota)1718.486
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1719.4726
Springfield (St. Louis)1521.4178
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)1917.528
San Antonio (San Diego)1917.528
Frisco (Texas)1619.457
Amarillo (Arizona)1620.4443
Corpus Christi (Houston)1521.4174
Thursday's Games

Corpus Christi 4, Tulsa 1

Frisco 7, Amarillo 1

San Antonio 8, Midland 2

NW Arkansas 10, Springfield 5

Wichita 6, Arkansas 2

Friday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games-

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Frisco, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

