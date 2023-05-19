|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|14
|.611
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|17
|18
|.486
|5½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|17
|19
|.472
|6
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|15
|21
|.417
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|16
|19
|.457
|2½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|16
|20
|.444
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|15
|21
|.417
|4
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi 4, Tulsa 1
Frisco 7, Amarillo 1
San Antonio 8, Midland 2
NW Arkansas 10, Springfield 5
Wichita 6, Arkansas 2
|Friday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games-
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Frisco, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
