All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)101.000
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)101.000
Springfield (St. Louis)101.000
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)01.0001
Wichita (Minnesota)01.0001
South Division
WLPct.GB
Corpus Christi (Houston)101.000
Midland (Oakland)101.000
Amarillo (Arizona)01.0001
Frisco (Texas)01.0001
San Antonio (San Diego)01.0001
Sunday's Games

San Antonio 2, Wichita 1

Arkansas 8, Frisco 4

Midland 5, Tulsa 3

Springfield 8, NW Arkansas 2

Corpus Christi 8, Amarillo 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland 10, San Antonio 3

Springfield 12, Wichita 8

Arkansas 14, Tulsa 5

Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 2

NW Arkansas 20, Amarillo 6

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

