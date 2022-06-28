|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Sunday's Games
San Antonio 2, Wichita 1
Arkansas 8, Frisco 4
Midland 5, Tulsa 3
Springfield 8, NW Arkansas 2
Corpus Christi 8, Amarillo 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland 10, San Antonio 3
Springfield 12, Wichita 8
Arkansas 14, Tulsa 5
Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 2
NW Arkansas 20, Amarillo 6
|Wednesday's Games
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
