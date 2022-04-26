All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)106.625
Arkansas (Seattle)97.5621
Wichita (Minnesota)88.5002
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)79.4383
Springfield (St. Louis)79.4383
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)106.625
Amarillo (Arizona)97.5621
Midland (Oakland)97.5621
Corpus Christi (Houston)79.4383
San Antonio (San Diego)412.2506
Sunday's Games

Wichita 10, Midland 7

Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 6

San Antonio 7, Amarillo 4

Springfield 12, Tulsa 8

NW Arkansas 4, Frisco 3

Tuesday's Games

Midland 4, Frisco 3

Amarillo 6, NW Arkansas 5, 11 innings

Arkansas 10, Wichita 4

Corpus Christi 2, Tulsa 1

Springfield 5, San Antonio 1

Wednesday's Games

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you