|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|7
|.562
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|9
|7
|.562
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|7
|.562
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 10, Midland 7
Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 6
San Antonio 7, Amarillo 4
Springfield 12, Tulsa 8
NW Arkansas 4, Frisco 3
|Tuesday's Games
Midland 4, Frisco 3
Amarillo 6, NW Arkansas 5, 11 innings
Arkansas 10, Wichita 4
Corpus Christi 2, Tulsa 1
Springfield 5, San Antonio 1
|Wednesday's Games
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
