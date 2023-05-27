All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2915.659
Arkansas (Seattle)2717.6142
Wichita (Minnesota)2023.465
Springfield (St. Louis)2024.4559
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1826.40911
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2420.545
San Antonio (San Diego)2321.5231
Frisco (Texas)2023.465
Corpus Christi (Houston)2024.4554
Amarillo (Arizona)1826.4096
Friday's Games

Midland 5, Corpus Christi 4

Frisco 10, Arkansas 9

Tulsa 4, NW Arkansas 3

Springfield 1, Wichita 0

San Antonio 8, Amarillo 2

Saturday's Games

Wichita 6, Springfield 3, 10 innings

Corpus Christi 9, Midland 4

Frisco 7, Arkansas 2

Tulsa 12, NW Arkansas 0

Amarillo 1, San Antonio 0

Sunday's Games

Amarillo at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

