|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|15
|.659
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|27
|17
|.614
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|20
|24
|.455
|9
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|18
|26
|.409
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|24
|20
|.545
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|23
|21
|.523
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|20
|23
|.465
|3½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|18
|26
|.409
|6
|Friday's Games
Midland 5, Corpus Christi 4
Frisco 10, Arkansas 9
Tulsa 4, NW Arkansas 3
Springfield 1, Wichita 0
San Antonio 8, Amarillo 2
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 6, Springfield 3, 10 innings
Corpus Christi 9, Midland 4
Frisco 7, Arkansas 2
Tulsa 12, NW Arkansas 0
Amarillo 1, San Antonio 0
|Sunday's Games
Amarillo at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Midland at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
