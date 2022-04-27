All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)116.647
Arkansas (Seattle)98.5292
Wichita (Minnesota)98.5292
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)89.4713
Springfield (St. Louis)710.4124
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)116.647
Amarillo (Arizona)98.5292
Midland (Oakland)98.5292
Corpus Christi (Houston)710.4124
San Antonio (San Diego)512.2946
Tuesday's Games

Midland 4, Frisco 3

Amarillo 6, NW Arkansas 5, 11 innings

Arkansas 10, Wichita 4

Corpus Christi 2, Tulsa 1

Springfield 5, San Antonio 1

Wednesday's Games

Tulsa 5, Corpus Christi 1

Frisco 10, Midland 5

Wichita 7, Arkansas 4

NW Arkansas 12, Amarillo 6

San Antonio 4, Springfield 1

Thursday's Games

Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

