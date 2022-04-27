|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|Tuesday's Games
Midland 4, Frisco 3
Amarillo 6, NW Arkansas 5, 11 innings
Arkansas 10, Wichita 4
Corpus Christi 2, Tulsa 1
Springfield 5, San Antonio 1
|Wednesday's Games
Tulsa 5, Corpus Christi 1
Frisco 10, Midland 5
Wichita 7, Arkansas 4
NW Arkansas 12, Amarillo 6
San Antonio 4, Springfield 1
|Thursday's Games
Wichita at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
