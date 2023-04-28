All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)116.6471
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)116.6471
Wichita (Minnesota)99.500
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)810.444
Springfield (St. Louis)612.333
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)108.556
San Antonio (San Diego)98.529½
Frisco (Texas)99.5001
Midland (Oakland)99.5001
Corpus Christi (Houston)611.353
Thursday's Games

Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1

Corpus Christi 4, Midland 2

San Antonio 5, NW Arkansas 1

Wichita 12, Springfield 11

Frisco 5, Amarillo 1

Friday's Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Springfield at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 2 p.m.

NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

