|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|6
|11
|.353
|3½
|Thursday's Games
Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1
Corpus Christi 4, Midland 2
San Antonio 5, NW Arkansas 1
Wichita 12, Springfield 11
Frisco 5, Amarillo 1
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Springfield at Wichita, 3:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 2 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.