|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|30
|23
|.566
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|27
|26
|.509
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|25
|27
|.481
|4½
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|21
|31
|.404
|8½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|21
|32
|.396
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|29
|24
|.547
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|28
|25
|.528
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|26
|27
|.491
|5
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|26
|27
|.491
|5
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo 7, Midland 6
Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 2
Arkansas 10, Tulsa 6
Springfield 5, NW Arkansas 3
Wichita 5, San Antonio 2
|Wednesday's Games
Midland 7, Amarillo 3
Corpus Christi 2, Frisco 1
Arkansas 12, Tulsa 2
Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 5
San Antonio 9, Wichita 2
|Thursday's Games
Midland at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
