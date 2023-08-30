All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)3023.566
Springfield (St. Louis)2726.5093
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2527.481
x-Arkansas (Seattle)2131.404
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2132.3969
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3122.585
Midland (Oakland)2924.5472
Frisco (Texas)2825.5283
Corpus Christi (Houston)2627.4915
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2627.4915
Tuesday's Games

Amarillo 7, Midland 6

Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 2

Arkansas 10, Tulsa 6

Springfield 5, NW Arkansas 3

Wichita 5, San Antonio 2

Wednesday's Games

Midland 7, Amarillo 3

Corpus Christi 2, Frisco 1

Arkansas 12, Tulsa 2

Springfield 6, NW Arkansas 5

San Antonio 9, Wichita 2

Thursday's Games

Midland at Amarillo, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

