|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|12
|12
|.500
|1½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|10
|14
|.417
|3½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|16
|.333
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|9
|15
|.375
|6
|Thursday's Games
NW Arkansas 3, Arkansas 1
Midland 4, Amarillo 1
Springfield 7, Tulsa 0
Corpus Christi 13, San Antonio 2
Wichita 4, Frisco 1
|Friday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Frisco at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.