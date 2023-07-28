All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1310.565
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1310.565
Springfield (St. Louis)1212.500
Wichita (Minnesota)1014.417
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)816.333
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)159.625
Corpus Christi (Houston)1410.5831
Frisco (Texas)1311.5422
Midland (Oakland)1212.5003
x-San Antonio (San Diego)915.3756
Thursday's Games

NW Arkansas 3, Arkansas 1

Midland 4, Amarillo 1

Springfield 7, Tulsa 0

Corpus Christi 13, San Antonio 2

Wichita 4, Frisco 1

Friday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Frisco at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you