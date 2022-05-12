All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1711.607
Wichita (Minnesota)1711.607
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1514.517
Arkansas (Seattle)1316.448
Springfield (St. Louis)1217.414
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)1712.586
Amarillo (Arizona)1514.5172
Midland (Oakland)1415.4833
Corpus Christi (Houston)1217.4145
San Antonio (San Diego)1217.4145
Wednesday's Games

Tulsa 7, Frisco 2

Amarillo 9, Springfield 4

Corpus Christi 3, Midland 1

Arkansas 9, San Antonio 8, 10 innings

Wichita 4, NW Arkansas 3

Thursday's Games

Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Amarillo at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.

Frisco at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

