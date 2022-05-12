|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|15
|14
|.517
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|12
|17
|.414
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|12
|17
|.414
|5
|Wednesday's Games
Tulsa 7, Frisco 2
Amarillo 9, Springfield 4
Corpus Christi 3, Midland 1
Arkansas 9, San Antonio 8, 10 innings
Wichita 4, NW Arkansas 3
|Thursday's Games
Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Amarillo at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.