|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|22
|21
|.512
|6
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|20
|23
|.465
|8
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|14
|29
|.326
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|23
|20
|.535
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|22
|21
|.512
|4
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|19
|24
|.442
|7
|Thursday's Games
Corpus Christi 3, Frisco 1
Amarillo 9, Midland 1
Tulsa 7, Wichita 3
Springfield 5, Arkansas 4
San Antonio 8, NW Arkansas 5
|Friday's Games
Midland 8, Amarillo 3
Wichita 3, Tulsa 0, No-Hitter
Arkansas 15, Springfield 1
NW Arkansas 9, San Antonio 8
Corpus Christi 4, Frisco 2
|Saturday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 8 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Midland, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.