|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Thursday's Games
Arkansas 3, Springfield 2
Midland 3, Corpus Christi 1
Amarillo 7, Tulsa 4
Frisco 6, San Antonio 3
Wichita 7, NW Arkansas 1
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m.
Amarillo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Amarillo at Tulsa, 5:30 p.m., 1st Game
Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m.. 2nd Game
Corpus Christi at Midland, 6 p.m., 1st Game
Corpus Christi at Midland, 8 p.m., 2nd Game
Frisco at San Antonio, 6:05 p.m., 1st Game
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m., 2nd Game
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
