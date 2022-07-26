All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Springfield (St. Louis)139.591
Wichita (Minnesota)139.591
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1012.4553
Arkansas (Seattle)814.3645
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)715.3186
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)166.727
Amarillo (Arizona)139.5913
Frisco (Texas)1210.5454
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1012.4556
Corpus Christi (Houston)814.3648
Sunday's Games

Tulsa 3, Wichita 0

Arkansas 3, Frisco 0

Amarillo 8, Midland 3

Springfield 11, NW Arkansas 4

San Antonio 8, Corpus Christi 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Midland 7, San Antonio 4

Frisco 10, Springfield 5

Tulsa 2, Arkansas 1

Wichita 9, NW Arkansas 3

Amarillo 5, Corpus Christi 4

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

