All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2722.551
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)2523.521
Springfield (St. Louis)2425.4903
x-Arkansas (Seattle)1929.496
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1930.3888
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)3019.612
Midland (Oakland)2821.5712
Frisco (Texas)2524.5105
Corpus Christi (Houston)2425.4906
x-San Antonio (San Diego)2326.4697
Friday's Games

Frisco 9, Midland 6

Springfield 8, Corpus Christi 7, 11 innings

NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 0

Wichita 11, Arkansas 1

Amarillo 1, San Antonio 0

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

