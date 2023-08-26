|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|25
|23
|.521
|1½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|24
|25
|.490
|3
|x-Arkansas (Seattle)
|19
|29
|.496
|7½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|19
|30
|.388
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|28
|21
|.571
|2
|Frisco (Texas)
|25
|24
|.510
|5
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|24
|25
|.490
|6
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|23
|26
|.469
|7
|Friday's Games
Frisco 9, Midland 6
Springfield 8, Corpus Christi 7, 11 innings
NW Arkansas 7, Tulsa 0
Wichita 11, Arkansas 1
Amarillo 1, San Antonio 0
|Saturday's Games
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Frisco at Midland, 2 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Springfield, 2:35 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
Tulsa at NW Arkansas, 3:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
