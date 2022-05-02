|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|7
|14
|.333
|7
|Sunday's Games
Tulsa 2, Corpus Christi 1
Wichita 4, Arkansas 3
Frisco 6, Midland 5
Springfield 6, San Antonio 0
NW Arkansas 9, Amarillo 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
