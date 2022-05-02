All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)138.619
Wichita (Minnesota)138.619
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1011.4763
Arkansas (Seattle)912.4294
Springfield (St. Louis)912.4294
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)147.667
Amarillo (Arizona)1110.5243
Midland (Oakland)1011.4764
Corpus Christi (Houston)912.4295
San Antonio (San Diego)714.3337
Sunday's Games

Tulsa 2, Corpus Christi 1

Wichita 4, Arkansas 3

Frisco 6, Midland 5

Springfield 6, San Antonio 0

NW Arkansas 9, Amarillo 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

