|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|23
|14
|.622
|½
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|22
|17
|.564
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|20
|19
|.513
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|15
|24
|.385
|7
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 9, Wichita 7
Frisco 8, Corpus Christi 2
San Antonio 11, Midland 3
NW Arkansas 11, Arkansas 4, 8 innings
Tulsa 6, Amarillo 5
|Sunday's Games
Wichita 2, Springfield 1
Tulsa 10, Amarillo 3
NW Arkansas 10, Arkansas 5
San Antonio 7, Midland 3
Frisco 7, Corpus Christi 6
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Midland, noon
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
NW Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
