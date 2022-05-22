All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)2414.632
Wichita (Minnesota)2314.622½
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1820.4746
Arkansas (Seattle)1821.462
Springfield (St. Louis)1623.410
South Division
WLPct.GB
Frisco (Texas)2217.564
San Antonio (San Diego)2019.5132
Midland (Oakland)1920.4873
Amarillo (Arizona)1821.4624
Corpus Christi (Houston)1524.3857
Saturday's Games

Springfield 9, Wichita 7

Frisco 8, Corpus Christi 2

San Antonio 11, Midland 3

NW Arkansas 11, Arkansas 4, 8 innings

Tulsa 6, Amarillo 5

Sunday's Games

Wichita 2, Springfield 1

Tulsa 10, Amarillo 3

NW Arkansas 10, Arkansas 5

San Antonio 7, Midland 3

Frisco 7, Corpus Christi 6

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Midland, noon

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

NW Arkansas at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:35 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

