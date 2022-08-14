All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
North Division
WLPct.GB
Wichita (Minnesota)2414.632
Springfield (St. Louis)1919.5005
x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)1820.4746
Arkansas (Seattle)1721.4477
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)1325.34211
South Division
WLPct.GB
Midland (Oakland)2513.658
Frisco (Texas)2216.5793
Amarillo (Arizona)1919.5006
x-San Antonio (San Diego)1721.4478
Corpus Christi (Houston)1622.4219
Friday's Games

Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 0

Wichita 7, Corpus Christi 3

Midland 8, Tulsa 2

Frisco 7, San Antonio 0

Amarillo 10, Springfield 7

Saturday's Games

Wichita 7, Corpus Christi 6

Arkansas 11, NW Arkansas 5

Midland 6, Tulsa 2

San Antonio 5, Frisco 4

Amarillo 5, Springfield 3

Sunday's Games

Corpus Christi at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Midland at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Schedule

Tuesday's Games

Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you