|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|19
|19
|.500
|5
|x-Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|13
|25
|.342
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Midland (Oakland)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|22
|16
|.579
|3
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|x-San Antonio (San Diego)
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|16
|22
|.421
|9
|Friday's Games
Arkansas 6, NW Arkansas 0
Wichita 7, Corpus Christi 3
Midland 8, Tulsa 2
Frisco 7, San Antonio 0
Amarillo 10, Springfield 7
|Saturday's Games
Wichita 7, Corpus Christi 6
Arkansas 11, NW Arkansas 5
Midland 6, Tulsa 2
San Antonio 5, Frisco 4
Amarillo 5, Springfield 3
|Sunday's Games
Corpus Christi at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Midland at Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
San Antonio at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Schedule
|Tuesday's Games
Amarillo at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at NW Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
