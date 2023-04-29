All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Arkansas (Seattle)146.700
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)119.5503
NW Arkansas (Kansas City)911.4505
Wichita (Minnesota)911.4505
Springfield (St. Louis)812.4006
South Division
WLPct.GB
Amarillo (Arizona)119.550
San Antonio (San Diego)109.526½
Frisco (Texas)1010.5001
Midland (Oakland)1010.5001
Corpus Christi (Houston)712.368
Friday's Games

Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3

Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Arkansas 3, Tulsa 2, 2nd game

San Antonio 6, NW Arkansas 5, 10 innings

Springfield 9, Wichita 1

Frisco 12, Amarillo 6

Saturday's Games

Springfield 16, Wichita 10

Midland 5, Corpus Christi 4

Arkansas 1, Tulsa 0

NW Arkansas 11, San Antonio 10, 12 innings

Amarillo 11, Frisco 4

Sunday's Games

Corpus Christi at Midland, 2 p.m.

NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Wichita at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you