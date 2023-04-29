|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|NW Arkansas (Kansas City)
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Frisco (Texas)
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
|Friday's Games
Corpus Christi 4, Midland 3
Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Arkansas 3, Tulsa 2, 2nd game
San Antonio 6, NW Arkansas 5, 10 innings
Springfield 9, Wichita 1
Frisco 12, Amarillo 6
|Saturday's Games
Springfield 16, Wichita 10
Midland 5, Corpus Christi 4
Arkansas 1, Tulsa 0
NW Arkansas 11, San Antonio 10, 12 innings
Amarillo 11, Frisco 4
|Sunday's Games
Corpus Christi at Midland, 2 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 2:05 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 2:05 p.m.
Frisco at Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 2:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Wichita at NW Arkansas, 12:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Springfield, 12:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
