Friday
The Abu Dhabi Golf Course
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Purse: $0
Yardage: 7,642; Par: 72
First Round
Four Ball
Continental Europe (CET) 3, Great Britain and Ireland (GBI) 2

Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren (CET) def. Tommy Fleetwood (C) and Shane Lowry (GBI), 1up

Thomas Detry and Antoine Rozner (CET) def. Tyrell Hatton and Jordan Smith (GBI), 2up

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace (GBI) vs. Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi (CE), Tie

Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell (GBI) vs. Francesco Molinari (C) and Nicolai Hojgaard (CET), Tie

Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk (CET) def. Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre (GBI), 4 and 3

