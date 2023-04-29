|Saturday
|The Jack Nicklous Golf Club Korea
|Incheon, South Korea
|Purse: $12 million
|Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Partial Third Round
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 69-70-69_208
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 73-65-71_209
Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-68-70_210
Richard Mansell, England 74-68-68_210
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 70-72-68_210
Yonggu Shin, South Korea 72-66-73_211
Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 71-68-72_211
Junggon Hwang, South Korea 70-69-72_211
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-68-71_211
Marcel Schneider, Germany 71-69-71_211
Mingyu Cho, South Korea 71-70-70_211
Clement Sordet, France 73-69-70_212
Sangmoon Bae, South Korea 69-73-70_212
Taehoon Ok, South Korea 69-69-75_213
Bio Kim, South Korea 69-70-74_213
Junghwan Lee, South Korea 71-70-72_213
Andy Sullivan, England 67-75-71_213
Galam Jeon, South Korea 71-71-71_213
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-70-71_213
Eunshin Park, South Korea 71-72-70_213
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 69-70-75_214
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 73-66-75_214
Jiho Yang, South Korea 69-70-75_214
Jorge Campillo, Spain 69-72-73_214
Jordan Smith, England 74-68-72_214
Jeong-weon Ko, France 72-70-72_214
Oliver Wilson, England 73-70-71_214
Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 68-75-71_214
Ashun Wu, China 73-71-70_214
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 77-67-70_214
Jaeho Kim, South Korea 71-73-71_214
David Micheluzzi, Australia 69-70-76_215
Gavin Green, Malaysia 72-71-72_215
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 70-73-72_215
Alexander Levy, France 73-71-71_215
Daniel Gavins, England 74-70-71_215
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 76-68-71_215
Jinjae Byun, South Korea 71-68-77_216
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-73-75_216
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 69-72-75_216
Romain Langasque, France 73-69-74_216
Inhai Hur, South Korea 74-69-73_216
Julien Guerrier, France 72-71-73_216
Yongjun Bae, South Korea 72-72-72_216
Grant Forrest, Scotland 70-68-79_217
Chase Hanna, United States 71-69-77_217
Heemin Chang, South Korea 73-69-75_217
Hanmil Jung, South Korea 69-73-75_217
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-69-75_217
Sungkug Park, South Korea 72-71-74_217
Joshua Lee, United States 76-68-73_217
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 69-72-77_218
Wenyi Ding, China (am) 72-69-77_218
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 70-73-75_218
Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 73-71-74_218
Matthieu Pavon, France 72-72-74_218
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-70-78_219
Justin Walters, South Africa 73-69-77_219
Daniel Brown, England 71-73-75_219
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 74-70-75_219
Santiago Tarrio Ben, Spain 71-71-76_220
James Morrison, England 75-69-76_220
Jeong-Woo Ham, South Korea 74-69-78_221
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 72-72-78_222
Haotong Li, China 78-66-79_223
Marcus Armitage, England 74-70-82_226
|Did Not Finish
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
Yannick Paul, Germany
Antoine Rozner, France
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France
|First Round Leaderboard
Name Par Thru
1. Robert Macintyre -8 18
2. Pablo Larrazabal -8 16
3. Scott Jamieson -7 18
4. Sanghyun Park -7 14
5. Adrian Meronk -6 18
6. Richard Mansell -6 18
7. Marcus Helligkilde -6 18
