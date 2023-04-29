Saturday
The Jack Nicklous Golf Club Korea
Incheon, South Korea
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,470; Par: 72
Third Round
Partial Third Round

Robert Macintyre, Scotland 69-70-69_208

Scott Jamieson, Scotland 73-65-71_209

Adrian Meronk, Poland 72-68-70_210

Richard Mansell, England 74-68-68_210

Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 70-72-68_210

Yonggu Shin, South Korea 72-66-73_211

Kyungnam Kang, South Korea 71-68-72_211

Junggon Hwang, South Korea 70-69-72_211

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-68-71_211

Marcel Schneider, Germany 71-69-71_211

Mingyu Cho, South Korea 71-70-70_211

Clement Sordet, France 73-69-70_212

Sangmoon Bae, South Korea 69-73-70_212

Taehoon Ok, South Korea 69-69-75_213

Bio Kim, South Korea 69-70-74_213

Junghwan Lee, South Korea 71-70-72_213

Andy Sullivan, England 67-75-71_213

Galam Jeon, South Korea 71-71-71_213

Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 72-70-71_213

Eunshin Park, South Korea 71-72-70_213

Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 69-70-75_214

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 73-66-75_214

Jiho Yang, South Korea 69-70-75_214

Jorge Campillo, Spain 69-72-73_214

Jordan Smith, England 74-68-72_214

Jeong-weon Ko, France 72-70-72_214

Oliver Wilson, England 73-70-71_214

Hyungjoon Lee, South Korea 68-75-71_214

Ashun Wu, China 73-71-70_214

Mikko Korhonen, Finland 77-67-70_214

Jaeho Kim, South Korea 71-73-71_214

David Micheluzzi, Australia 69-70-76_215

Gavin Green, Malaysia 72-71-72_215

Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 70-73-72_215

Alexander Levy, France 73-71-71_215

Daniel Gavins, England 74-70-71_215

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 76-68-71_215

Jinjae Byun, South Korea 71-68-77_216

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-73-75_216

Deon Germishuys, South Africa 69-72-75_216

Romain Langasque, France 73-69-74_216

Inhai Hur, South Korea 74-69-73_216

Julien Guerrier, France 72-71-73_216

Yongjun Bae, South Korea 72-72-72_216

Grant Forrest, Scotland 70-68-79_217

Chase Hanna, United States 71-69-77_217

Heemin Chang, South Korea 73-69-75_217

Hanmil Jung, South Korea 69-73-75_217

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 73-69-75_217

Sungkug Park, South Korea 72-71-74_217

Joshua Lee, United States 76-68-73_217

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 69-72-77_218

Wenyi Ding, China (am) 72-69-77_218

Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 70-73-75_218

Hanbyeol Kim, South Korea 73-71-74_218

Matthieu Pavon, France 72-72-74_218

Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-70-78_219

Justin Walters, South Africa 73-69-77_219

Daniel Brown, England 71-73-75_219

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 74-70-75_219

Santiago Tarrio Ben, Spain 71-71-76_220

James Morrison, England 75-69-76_220

Jeong-Woo Ham, South Korea 74-69-78_221

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 72-72-78_222

Haotong Li, China 78-66-79_223

Marcus Armitage, England 74-70-82_226

Did Not Finish

Pablo Larrazabal, Spain

Yannick Paul, Germany

Antoine Rozner, France

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France

