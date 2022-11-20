|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brodie
|31
|1-8
|3-4
|4-9
|2
|0
|5
|Penn
|18
|0-4
|0-1
|0-4
|2
|3
|0
|Sturtz
|35
|3-4
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|7
|Wilkins
|24
|1-6
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|4
|DeVries
|39
|10-14
|5-5
|1-4
|1
|3
|29
|Enright
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|3
|5
|Calhoun
|22
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|9
|Northweather
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|11-13
|7-29
|10
|18
|61
Percentages: FG .423, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins).
Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WYOMING
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|38
|2-10
|0-1
|2-6
|1
|3
|6
|Anderson
|34
|3-6
|2-6
|1-5
|3
|3
|8
|Dusell
|37
|4-8
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|13
|Maldonado
|30
|6-9
|7-9
|0-5
|2
|5
|20
|Wenzel
|29
|0-2
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|3
|0
|Kyman
|17
|3-4
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Agbonkpolo
|8
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Oden
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Barnhart
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Powell
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-46
|11-19
|7-29
|8
|16
|56
Percentages: FG .413, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Dusell 4-7, Thompson 2-9, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Agbonkpolo).
Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 4, Maldonado 4, Kyman 2, Dusell, Reynolds, Thompson, Wenzel).
Steals: 6 (Anderson, Dusell, Kyman, Maldonado, Thompson, Wenzel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drake
|34
|27
|—
|61
|Wyoming
|18
|38
|—
|56
.
