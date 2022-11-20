FGFTReb
DRAKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brodie311-83-44-9205
Penn180-40-10-4230
Sturtz353-41-10-3017
Wilkins241-62-21-1224
DeVries3910-145-51-41329
Enright232-40-00-4335
Calhoun224-90-01-2039
Northweather91-30-00-2032
Totals20022-5211-137-29101861

Percentages: FG .423, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Brodie 3, Penn 2, Sturtz 2, DeVries, Wilkins).

Steals: 3 (Calhoun, Enright, Sturtz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WYOMINGMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Thompson382-100-12-6136
Anderson343-62-61-5338
Dusell374-81-21-30213
Maldonado306-97-90-52520
Wenzel290-20-02-4030
Kyman173-41-10-3107
Agbonkpolo81-50-00-1002
Oden40-10-00-0000
Reynolds30-10-00-1100
Barnhart10-00-00-0000
Powell10-00-01-1000
Totals20019-4611-197-2981656

Percentages: FG .413, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Dusell 4-7, Thompson 2-9, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Agbonkpolo).

Turnovers: 14 (Anderson 4, Maldonado 4, Kyman 2, Dusell, Reynolds, Thompson, Wenzel).

Steals: 6 (Anderson, Dusell, Kyman, Maldonado, Thompson, Wenzel).

Technical Fouls: None.

Drake342761
Wyoming183856

.

