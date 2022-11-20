DRAKE (4-0)
Brodie 1-8 3-4 5, Penn 0-4 0-1 0, Sturtz 3-4 1-1 7, Wilkins 1-6 2-2 4, DeVries 10-14 5-5 29, Enright 2-4 0-0 5, Calhoun 4-9 0-0 9, Northweather 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 11-13 61.
WYOMING (3-2)
Thompson 2-10 0-1 6, Anderson 3-6 2-6 8, Dusell 4-8 1-2 13, Maldonado 6-9 7-9 20, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Kyman 3-4 1-1 7, Agbonkpolo 1-5 0-0 2, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0, Barnhart 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 11-19 56.
Halftime_Drake 34-18. 3-Point Goals_Drake 6-17 (DeVries 4-6, Calhoun 1-3, Enright 1-3, Northweather 0-2, Wilkins 0-3), Wyoming 7-22 (Dusell 4-7, Thompson 2-9, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 0-1, Wenzel 0-1, Agbonkpolo 0-2). Fouled Out_Maldonado. Rebounds_Drake 29 (Brodie 9), Wyoming 29 (Thompson 6). Assists_Drake 10 (Enright 3), Wyoming 8 (Anderson 3). Total Fouls_Drake 18, Wyoming 16.
