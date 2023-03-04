S. ILLINOIS (23-10)
Domask 3-11 0-0 7, Rupert 4-7 1-1 9, Johnson 2-8 0-0 6, Jones 5-13 6-7 18, Newton 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Muila 2-2 0-0 4, Banks 1-4 0-0 2, D'Amico 1-3 1-2 3, Wonders 0-1 0-0 0, A.Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 8-10 52.
DRAKE (26-7)
Brodie 5-9 0-1 10, Penn 6-11 3-4 16, Sturtz 3-6 6-8 12, Wilkins 1-3 0-0 3, DeVries 5-13 0-1 12, Enright 1-4 2-3 4, Calhoun 2-4 0-0 6, N.Ferguson 1-1 0-0 2, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 11-17 65.
Halftime_Drake 39-23. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 6-23 (Johnson 2-4, Jones 2-8, Domask 1-2, Brown 1-3, Banks 0-1, D'Amico 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Wonders 0-1, Newton 0-2), Drake 6-14 (Calhoun 2-3, DeVries 2-7, Penn 1-1, Wilkins 1-2, Enright 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_S. Illinois 29 (Domask 8), Drake 36 (Brodie 17). Assists_S. Illinois 10 (Johnson 4), Drake 10 (Penn 5). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 15, Drake 12. A_8,483 (21,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.