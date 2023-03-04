FGFTReb
S. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Domask343-110-00-8207
Rupert224-71-12-4129
Johnson252-80-01-3456
Jones385-136-70-21418
Newton230-40-02-4100
Brown171-30-00-0013
Muila162-20-00-1014
Banks121-40-00-1012
D'Amico91-31-22-4013
Wonders30-10-00-1100
A.Ferguson10-00-00-0000
Totals20019-568-107-29101552

Percentages: FG .339, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 2-4, Jones 2-8, Domask 1-2, Brown 1-3, Banks 0-1, D'Amico 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Wonders 0-1, Newton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (D'Amico).

Turnovers: 8 (Jones 4, Johnson 3, Rupert).

Steals: 5 (Rupert 3, Brown, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DRAKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brodie285-90-15-170110
Penn306-113-41-35216
Sturtz313-66-80-00112
Wilkins311-30-00-5223
DeVries315-130-11-51112
Enright221-42-30-2134
Calhoun162-40-00-1006
N.Ferguson101-10-01-2112
Djamgouz10-00-00-1000
Totals20024-5111-178-36101265

Percentages: FG .471, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Calhoun 2-3, DeVries 2-7, Penn 1-1, Wilkins 1-2, Enright 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brodie 2, DeVries, Sturtz).

Turnovers: 8 (Brodie 2, DeVries 2, N.Ferguson 2, Calhoun, Penn).

Steals: 2 (Penn, Sturtz).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Illinois232952
Drake392665

A_8,483 (21,000).

