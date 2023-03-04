|FG
|FT
|Reb
|S. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Domask
|34
|3-11
|0-0
|0-8
|2
|0
|7
|Rupert
|22
|4-7
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|2
|9
|Johnson
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|5
|6
|Jones
|38
|5-13
|6-7
|0-2
|1
|4
|18
|Newton
|23
|0-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Muila
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Banks
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|D'Amico
|9
|1-3
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|Wonders
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Ferguson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|8-10
|7-29
|10
|15
|52
Percentages: FG .339, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Johnson 2-4, Jones 2-8, Domask 1-2, Brown 1-3, Banks 0-1, D'Amico 0-1, Rupert 0-1, Wonders 0-1, Newton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (D'Amico).
Turnovers: 8 (Jones 4, Johnson 3, Rupert).
Steals: 5 (Rupert 3, Brown, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brodie
|28
|5-9
|0-1
|5-17
|0
|1
|10
|Penn
|30
|6-11
|3-4
|1-3
|5
|2
|16
|Sturtz
|31
|3-6
|6-8
|0-0
|0
|1
|12
|Wilkins
|31
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|3
|DeVries
|31
|5-13
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|1
|12
|Enright
|22
|1-4
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Calhoun
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|N.Ferguson
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Djamgouz
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|11-17
|8-36
|10
|12
|65
Percentages: FG .471, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Calhoun 2-3, DeVries 2-7, Penn 1-1, Wilkins 1-2, Enright 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brodie 2, DeVries, Sturtz).
Turnovers: 8 (Brodie 2, DeVries 2, N.Ferguson 2, Calhoun, Penn).
Steals: 2 (Penn, Sturtz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Illinois
|23
|29
|—
|52
|Drake
|39
|26
|—
|65
A_8,483 (21,000).
