|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Krikke
|31
|6-9
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|4
|15
|Palm
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|4
|Edwards
|40
|4-12
|2-4
|0-6
|6
|1
|11
|Green
|31
|1-7
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|6
|King
|38
|5-18
|4-4
|2-4
|2
|4
|14
|Nelson
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|2
|Hedstrom
|13
|3-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|9
|Barrett
|12
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|12-16
|7-30
|10
|21
|63
Percentages: FG .390, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hedstrom 2-2, Krikke 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Green 1-6, Nelson 0-1, Barrett 0-3, King 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (King, Krikke, Nelson, Palm).
Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, Barrett, Edwards, Hedstrom, King, Krikke).
Steals: 6 (Edwards 5, Green).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brodie
|34
|8-10
|3-4
|4-9
|1
|2
|19
|Penn
|33
|3-4
|4-4
|0-5
|5
|3
|10
|Sturtz
|37
|4-10
|6-8
|2-11
|2
|1
|14
|Wilkins
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|DeVries
|38
|6-18
|4-6
|2-7
|1
|1
|18
|Calhoun
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Enright
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Djamgouz
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Northweather
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Ferguson
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|17-22
|9-37
|10
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (DeVries 2-6, Wilkins 1-3, Djamgouz 0-1, Enright 0-1, Sturtz 0-1, Calhoun 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brodie).
Turnovers: 9 (Wilkins 3, Brodie 2, Calhoun 2, DeVries, Enright).
Steals: 4 (Brodie, Calhoun, Penn, Sturtz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Valparaiso
|26
|37
|—
|63
|Drake
|24
|44
|—
|68
A_3,078 (7,152).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.