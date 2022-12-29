FGFTReb
VALPARAISOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Krikke316-92-22-41415
Palm192-40-00-6004
Edwards404-122-40-66111
Green311-73-40-4026
King385-184-42-42414
Nelson161-20-02-3042
Hedstrom133-31-20-1129
Barrett121-40-01-2042
Totals20023-5912-167-30102163

Percentages: FG .390, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Hedstrom 2-2, Krikke 1-2, Edwards 1-3, Green 1-6, Nelson 0-1, Barrett 0-3, King 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (King, Krikke, Nelson, Palm).

Turnovers: 7 (Green 2, Barrett, Edwards, Hedstrom, King, Krikke).

Steals: 6 (Edwards 5, Green).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DRAKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brodie348-103-44-91219
Penn333-44-40-55310
Sturtz374-106-82-112114
Wilkins222-50-00-1035
DeVries386-184-62-71118
Calhoun171-60-01-3012
Enright90-10-00-1120
Djamgouz50-10-00-0000
Northweather30-10-00-0020
Ferguson20-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5617-229-37101568

Percentages: FG .429, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (DeVries 2-6, Wilkins 1-3, Djamgouz 0-1, Enright 0-1, Sturtz 0-1, Calhoun 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brodie).

Turnovers: 9 (Wilkins 3, Brodie 2, Calhoun 2, DeVries, Enright).

Steals: 4 (Brodie, Calhoun, Penn, Sturtz).

Technical Fouls: None.

Valparaiso263763
Drake244468

A_3,078 (7,152).

