DRAKE (27-7)
Brodie 4-5 3-6 12, Penn 3-12 3-4 9, Sturtz 5-5 2-2 12, Wilkins 2-4 0-0 6, DeVries 8-14 3-4 22, Calhoun 3-5 0-0 8, Enright 2-4 0-0 4, Ferguson 1-1 2-2 4, Burns 0-0 0-0 0, Djamgouz 0-0 0-0 0, Northweather 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 13-18 77.
BRADLEY (25-9)
Leons 3-10 0-0 8, Mast 3-6 0-0 6, Deen 3-11 2-2 9, Hickman 2-8 0-0 4, Montgomery 2-4 1-2 7, Henry 4-8 2-4 10, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Hannah 1-2 2-2 4, Weathers 0-2 0-0 0, Agiste 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 19-55 8-12 51.
Halftime_Drake 41-21. 3-Point Goals_Drake 8-14 (DeVries 3-6, Wilkins 2-3, Calhoun 2-4, Brodie 1-1), Bradley 5-19 (Montgomery 2-3, Leons 2-5, Deen 1-5, Mast 0-1, Davis 0-2, Hickman 0-3). Rebounds_Drake 34 (Brodie 9), Bradley 23 (Mast 6). Assists_Drake 11 (Penn 6), Bradley 9 (Hickman 3). Total Fouls_Drake 15, Bradley 14. A_6,706 (21,000).
