FGFTReb
LOYOLA CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Knight247-91-11-100215
Uguak301-42-41-2124
Kennedy194-82-22-31412
Norris355-90-20-57012
Williamson204-113-30-43411
Thomas201-30-00-0003
Hall180-10-00-3120
R.Schwieger121-10-00-0012
Hutson101-30-00-2122
Clemons71-30-00-0033
Welch52-30-00-0024
Totals20027-558-124-29142268

Percentages: FG .491, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Kennedy 2-4, Norris 2-5, Clemons 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Hall 0-1, Hutson 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Williamson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clemons, Knight, Welch, Williamson).

Turnovers: 14 (Knight 4, Uguak 3, Williamson 3, Kennedy 2, Norris 2).

Steals: 4 (Hall, Knight, Norris, Uguak).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DRAKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murphy202-30-01-4044
Penn271-84-42-3136
Sturtz353-96-61-61213
Wilkins326-126-60-12220
DeVries305-100-00-33013
Brodie293-73-64-10149
Hemphill212-56-60-40210
Akinwole61-10-00-0102
Totals20023-5525-288-3191777

Percentages: FG .418, FT .893.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (DeVries 3-5, Wilkins 2-5, Sturtz 1-2, Murphy 0-1, Penn 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hemphill 2, Sturtz 2, Brodie).

Turnovers: 7 (Penn 2, Akinwole, Hemphill, Murphy, Sturtz, Wilkins).

Steals: 8 (DeVries 2, Hemphill 2, Murphy 2, Brodie, Wilkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Chicago313768
Drake324577

A_3,994 (7,152).

