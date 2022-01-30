|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Knight
|24
|7-9
|1-1
|1-10
|0
|2
|15
|Uguak
|30
|1-4
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Kennedy
|19
|4-8
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|4
|12
|Norris
|35
|5-9
|0-2
|0-5
|7
|0
|12
|Williamson
|20
|4-11
|3-3
|0-4
|3
|4
|11
|Thomas
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Hall
|18
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|0
|R.Schwieger
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Hutson
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Clemons
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Welch
|5
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|8-12
|4-29
|14
|22
|68
Percentages: FG .491, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Kennedy 2-4, Norris 2-5, Clemons 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Hall 0-1, Hutson 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Williamson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Clemons, Knight, Welch, Williamson).
Turnovers: 14 (Knight 4, Uguak 3, Williamson 3, Kennedy 2, Norris 2).
Steals: 4 (Hall, Knight, Norris, Uguak).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murphy
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|4
|Penn
|27
|1-8
|4-4
|2-3
|1
|3
|6
|Sturtz
|35
|3-9
|6-6
|1-6
|1
|2
|13
|Wilkins
|32
|6-12
|6-6
|0-1
|2
|2
|20
|DeVries
|30
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|13
|Brodie
|29
|3-7
|3-6
|4-10
|1
|4
|9
|Hemphill
|21
|2-5
|6-6
|0-4
|0
|2
|10
|Akinwole
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-55
|25-28
|8-31
|9
|17
|77
Percentages: FG .418, FT .893.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (DeVries 3-5, Wilkins 2-5, Sturtz 1-2, Murphy 0-1, Penn 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hemphill 2, Sturtz 2, Brodie).
Turnovers: 7 (Penn 2, Akinwole, Hemphill, Murphy, Sturtz, Wilkins).
Steals: 8 (DeVries 2, Hemphill 2, Murphy 2, Brodie, Wilkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Chicago
|31
|37
|—
|68
|Drake
|32
|45
|—
|77
A_3,994 (7,152).