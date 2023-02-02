|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Betz
|29
|4-12
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|4
|10
|Born
|44
|10-22
|5-6
|0-2
|1
|5
|30
|Campbell
|40
|6-10
|0-0
|0-8
|1
|5
|13
|Anderson
|33
|0-3
|2-2
|2-10
|3
|5
|2
|Duax
|42
|4-10
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|11
|Wolf
|39
|6-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|15
|Henry
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|250
|30-68
|9-12
|4-36
|8
|25
|81
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Born 5-11, Wolf 3-4, Betz 2-8, Duax 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Daniel 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Wolf).
Turnovers: 9 (Born 4, Anderson 2, Henry 2, Duax).
Steals: 2 (Duax 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brodie
|27
|5-8
|2-3
|4-8
|0
|3
|12
|Penn
|42
|9-18
|9-9
|0-4
|6
|3
|28
|Sturtz
|43
|5-11
|2-2
|4-13
|0
|1
|12
|Wilkins
|44
|4-10
|2-2
|1-7
|1
|1
|12
|DeVries
|34
|3-13
|4-5
|2-7
|0
|4
|11
|Enright
|30
|2-7
|0-4
|0-2
|2
|3
|6
|Ferguson
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|4
|Djamgouz
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|250
|31-75
|19-25
|12-43
|11
|15
|88
Percentages: FG .413, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Enright 2-7, Wilkins 2-8, Penn 1-1, Djamgouz 1-3, DeVries 1-8, Sturtz 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Wilkins).
Turnovers: 5 (Sturtz 2, Brodie, DeVries, Wilkins).
Steals: 6 (Sturtz 3, Enright 2, Ferguson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Iowa
|33
|31
|10
|7
|—
|81
|Drake
|28
|36
|10
|14
|—
|88
A_6,229 (7,152).
