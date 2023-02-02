FGFTReb
N. IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Betz294-120-00-51410
Born4410-225-60-21530
Campbell406-100-00-81513
Anderson330-32-22-10352
Duax424-102-41-30311
Wolf396-80-01-41315
Henry170-10-00-3000
Daniel60-10-00-1100
Totals25030-689-124-3682581

Percentages: FG .441, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Born 5-11, Wolf 3-4, Betz 2-8, Duax 1-2, Campbell 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Daniel 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Wolf).

Turnovers: 9 (Born 4, Anderson 2, Henry 2, Duax).

Steals: 2 (Duax 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DRAKEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brodie275-82-34-80312
Penn429-189-90-46328
Sturtz435-112-24-130112
Wilkins444-102-21-71112
DeVries343-134-52-70411
Enright302-70-40-2236
Ferguson202-40-01-2204
Djamgouz101-40-00-0003
Totals25031-7519-2512-43111588

Percentages: FG .413, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Enright 2-7, Wilkins 2-8, Penn 1-1, Djamgouz 1-3, DeVries 1-8, Sturtz 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brodie, Wilkins).

Turnovers: 5 (Sturtz 2, Brodie, DeVries, Wilkins).

Steals: 6 (Sturtz 3, Enright 2, Ferguson).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Iowa333110781
Drake2836101488

A_6,229 (7,152).

