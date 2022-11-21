DREXEL (3-1)
Okros 0-4 0-0 0, Williams 3-9 4-4 10, Moore 2-8 0-0 4, Washington 8-13 0-0 22, Oden 7-11 0-0 16, Bergens 1-2 1-2 4, House 1-6 0-0 3, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 5-6 59.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (2-3)
Wilson 2-6 0-2 4, Anderson 3-11 0-0 8, Gibson 4-8 2-2 11, Humphrey 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson-Cash 1-4 0-0 2, Castro 1-7 0-0 2, Weaver 0-5 1-3 1, Walker 2-8 1-4 5, Talbot 1-2 0-0 3, Young 0-1 0-0 0, Domingos 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-59 4-11 38.
Halftime_Drexel 29-25. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 10-27 (Washington 6-8, Oden 2-6, Bergens 1-1, House 1-4, Williams 0-2, Moore 0-3, Okros 0-3), Texas-Arlington 4-18 (Anderson 2-6, Talbot 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Humphrey 0-1, Johnson-Cash 0-1, Walker 0-2, Weaver 0-3). Rebounds_Drexel 37 (Williams 10), Texas-Arlington 36 (Walker 8). Assists_Drexel 13 (Williams 4), Texas-Arlington 6 (Gibson 3). Total Fouls_Drexel 12, Texas-Arlington 13. A_654 (7,186).
