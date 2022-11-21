|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DREXEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Okros
|30
|0-4
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|1
|0
|Williams
|27
|3-9
|4-4
|2-10
|4
|3
|10
|Moore
|33
|2-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|4
|Washington
|36
|8-13
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|22
|Oden
|33
|7-11
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|0
|16
|Bergens
|15
|1-2
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|1
|4
|House
|13
|1-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|3
|Turner
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|5-6
|8-37
|13
|12
|59
Percentages: FG .415, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Washington 6-8, Oden 2-6, Bergens 1-1, House 1-4, Williams 0-2, Moore 0-3, Okros 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Oden, Williams).
Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Moore 3, Bergens 2, Okros 2, Oden, Washington).
Steals: 1 (Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS-ARLINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wilson
|22
|2-6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|4
|Anderson
|23
|3-11
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|8
|Gibson
|25
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|11
|Humphrey
|24
|1-5
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|0
|2
|Johnson-Cash
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|2
|Castro
|26
|1-7
|0-0
|5-7
|1
|0
|2
|Weaver
|21
|0-5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|Walker
|18
|2-8
|1-4
|0-8
|0
|2
|5
|Talbot
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Young
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Domingos
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-59
|4-11
|14-36
|6
|13
|38
Percentages: FG .254, FT .364.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Anderson 2-6, Talbot 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Humphrey 0-1, Johnson-Cash 0-1, Walker 0-2, Weaver 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Castro, Johnson-Cash, Weaver, Wilson).
Turnovers: 9 (Gibson 3, Wilson 2, Humphrey, Johnson-Cash, Talbot, Walker).
Steals: 3 (Anderson 2, Castro).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drexel
|29
|30
|—
|59
|Texas-Arlington
|25
|13
|—
|38
A_654 (7,186).
