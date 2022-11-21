FGFTReb
DREXELMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Okros300-40-01-6310
Williams273-94-42-104310
Moore332-80-00-2224
Washington368-130-01-31222
Oden337-110-02-61016
Bergens151-21-21-4114
House131-60-01-4113
Turner130-00-00-2020
Totals20022-535-68-37131259

Percentages: FG .415, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Washington 6-8, Oden 2-6, Bergens 1-1, House 1-4, Williams 0-2, Moore 0-3, Okros 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Oden, Williams).

Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Moore 3, Bergens 2, Okros 2, Oden, Washington).

Steals: 1 (Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS-ARLINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Wilson222-60-22-3034
Anderson233-110-00-2008
Gibson254-82-20-23111
Humphrey241-50-03-4102
Johnson-Cash181-40-02-5032
Castro261-70-05-7102
Weaver210-51-31-2021
Walker182-81-40-8025
Talbot91-20-00-1123
Young90-10-01-2000
Domingos50-20-00-0000
Totals20015-594-1114-3661338

Percentages: FG .254, FT .364.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Anderson 2-6, Talbot 1-2, Gibson 1-3, Humphrey 0-1, Johnson-Cash 0-1, Walker 0-2, Weaver 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Castro, Johnson-Cash, Weaver, Wilson).

Turnovers: 9 (Gibson 3, Wilson 2, Humphrey, Johnson-Cash, Talbot, Walker).

Steals: 3 (Anderson 2, Castro).

Technical Fouls: None.

Drexel293059
Texas-Arlington251338

A_654 (7,186).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you