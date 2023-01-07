MONMOUTH (NJ) (1-15)
Foster 6-12 1-4 13, Vuga 1-4 1-3 3, Ball 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 1-8 0-0 2, Ruth 1-5 0-1 2, Spence 0-4 0-0 0, Holmstrom 1-2 0-0 3, Sandhu 2-7 3-4 8, Allen 1-2 2-4 4, Doyle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 7-16 35.
DREXEL (9-7)
Williams 6-8 1-1 13, Moore 3-11 0-0 7, Washington 1-7 0-0 3, House 3-5 1-1 10, Oden 2-9 0-0 6, Okros 3-6 2-2 11, Bergens 1-5 3-4 5, Turner 2-5 0-1 4, T.Butler 1-1 0-1 2, Magee 1-2 0-0 2, Hargrove 1-2 0-2 2, Y.Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Bayigamba 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Fuentes 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 24-61 9-14 67.
Halftime_Drexel 35-14. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 2-12 (Holmstrom 1-2, Sandhu 1-3, Ball 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Collins 0-5), Drexel 10-29 (House 3-5, Okros 3-6, Oden 2-5, Moore 1-4, Washington 1-5, Magee 0-1, Bergens 0-3). Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 28 (Foster 9), Drexel 42 (Williams 8). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 6 (Vuga, Spence 2), Drexel 18 (Moore, Washington 4). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 16, Drexel 17. A_984 (2,509).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.