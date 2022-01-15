DREXEL (7-6)
Okros 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 6-10 0-2 12, Bell 5-10 0-2 11, Wynter 9-19 8-8 26, Martin 5-11 0-0 12, Juric 2-2 0-0 5, Washington 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 31-61 8-12 76.
NORTHEASTERN (6-10)
Doherty 5-10 0-0 10, Djogo 6-10 3-4 19, Emanga 2-4 0-0 5, McClintock 2-4 0-0 5, Telfort 6-14 6-7 18, Walters 2-5 2-4 7, Cubrilo 0-0 0-0 0, Strong 1-6 2-2 4, Stucke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 13-17 68.
Halftime_Drexel 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Drexel 6-14 (Martin 2-3, Washington 2-4, Juric 1-1, Bell 1-2, Okros 0-1, Williams 0-1, Wynter 0-2), Northeastern 7-21 (Djogo 4-7, Emanga 1-2, McClintock 1-2, Walters 1-3, Telfort 0-2, Strong 0-5). Rebounds_Drexel 27 (Williams 10), Northeastern 32 (Djogo 8). Assists_Drexel 17 (Wynter 9), Northeastern 11 (McClintock 5). Total Fouls_Drexel 13, Northeastern 13.