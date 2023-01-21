DELAWARE (11-10)
J.Davis 12-23 3-5 28, Arletti 1-4 0-0 2, Nelson 7-18 6-6 21, Owens 1-3 0-0 2, Ray 2-7 2-4 6, Reilly 5-8 0-0 15, Novakovich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 11-15 74.
DREXEL (12-8)
Williams 7-8 3-5 17, Moore 6-13 8-8 21, Washington 2-4 0-0 5, House 7-11 4-4 19, Oden 2-5 1-2 6, Okros 0-5 0-0 0, Bergens 2-4 3-4 7, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Magee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 19-23 77.
Halftime_Drexel 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 7-21 (Reilly 5-8, J.Davis 1-2, Nelson 1-7, Arletti 0-1, Novakovich 0-1, Owens 0-2), Drexel 4-15 (Moore 1-2, Oden 1-2, Washington 1-2, House 1-5, Bergens 0-1, Okros 0-3). Fouled Out_Reilly. Rebounds_Delaware 26 (Ray 8), Drexel 26 (Williams 6). Assists_Delaware 18 (Arletti, Nelson, Ray 4), Drexel 12 (Williams, Moore 3). Total Fouls_Delaware 21, Drexel 16. A_2,407 (2,509).
