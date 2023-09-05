Clemson07007
Duke3371528

First Quarter

DUKE_FG Pelino 22, 9:19.

Second Quarter

DUKE_FG Pelino 42, 14:19.

CLEM_Shipley 2 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 10:09.

Third Quarter

DUKE_Leonard 44 run (Pelino kick), 12:40.

Fourth Quarter

DUKE_Ja.Moore 9 run (Calhoun pass from Leonard), 10:33.

DUKE_Waters 36 run (Pelino kick), 3:15.

A_31,638.

CLEMDUKE
First downs2917
Total Net Yards422374
Rushes-yards40-21330-199
Passing209175
Punt Returns2-32-27
Kickoff Returns1-221-22
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int27-43-117-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-110-0
Punts4-44.55-53.6
Fumbles-Lost3-22-2
Penalties-Yards1-57-45
Time of Possession33:3326:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Clemson, Shipley 17-114, Mafah 11-65, Klubnik 12-34. Duke, Leonard 8-98, Waters 11-63, Ja.Moore 8-43, (Team) 3-(minus 5).

PASSING_Clemson, Klubnik 27-43-1-209. Duke, Leonard 17-33-0-175, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Clemson, A.Williams 7-56, Shipley 6-29, Collins 5-50, Brown 2-21, Turner 2-21, Mafah 2-14, Briningstool 1-10, Ad.Randall 1-8, Spector 1-0. Duke, Calhoun 5-32, Waters 3-46, Hagans 3-25, Jo.Moore 3-20, Ja.Moore 1-28, Dalmolin 1-16, J.Robertson 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, Gunn 41, Gunn 23.

