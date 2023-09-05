|Clemson
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Duke
|3
|3
|7
|15
|—
|28
First Quarter
DUKE_FG Pelino 22, 9:19.
Second Quarter
DUKE_FG Pelino 42, 14:19.
CLEM_Shipley 2 pass from Klubnik (Gunn kick), 10:09.
Third Quarter
DUKE_Leonard 44 run (Pelino kick), 12:40.
Fourth Quarter
DUKE_Ja.Moore 9 run (Calhoun pass from Leonard), 10:33.
DUKE_Waters 36 run (Pelino kick), 3:15.
A_31,638.
|CLEM
|DUKE
|First downs
|29
|17
|Total Net Yards
|422
|374
|Rushes-yards
|40-213
|30-199
|Passing
|209
|175
|Punt Returns
|2-3
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|1-22
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-43-1
|17-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|0-0
|Punts
|4-44.5
|5-53.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|1-5
|7-45
|Time of Possession
|33:33
|26:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Clemson, Shipley 17-114, Mafah 11-65, Klubnik 12-34. Duke, Leonard 8-98, Waters 11-63, Ja.Moore 8-43, (Team) 3-(minus 5).
PASSING_Clemson, Klubnik 27-43-1-209. Duke, Leonard 17-33-0-175, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Clemson, A.Williams 7-56, Shipley 6-29, Collins 5-50, Brown 2-21, Turner 2-21, Mafah 2-14, Briningstool 1-10, Ad.Randall 1-8, Spector 1-0. Duke, Calhoun 5-32, Waters 3-46, Hagans 3-25, Jo.Moore 3-20, Ja.Moore 1-28, Dalmolin 1-16, J.Robertson 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Clemson, Gunn 41, Gunn 23.
