DUKE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown143-52-20-7038
Balogun212-34-63-8118
Day-Wilson252-122-20-3227
Richardson163-50-01-3136
Taylor233-71-20-2617
Bollin51-10-01-1022
Heide202-60-02-5044
de Jesus142-30-00-2214
Jackson203-62-30-01210
Oliver231-20-01-7702
Volker194-70-02-6118
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20026-5711-1510-46212066

Percentages: FG 45.614, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jackson 2-4, Day-Wilson 1-4, Taylor 0-2, de Jesus 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Balogun 2, Heide 2, Oliver 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Volker 6, Brown 3, Balogun 2, Day-Wilson 2, Taylor 2, Heide 2, Richardson 1, Bollin 1, de Jesus 1, Jackson 1)

Steals: 10 (Oliver 3, Volker 2, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1, Heide 1, de Jesus 1, Jackson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

NORTHWESTERN (4-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mott285-73-54-101313
Walsh305-141-31-30313
Brown190-80-02-5020
Rainey240-60-00-3020
Wood384-122-46-105211
Goodchild20-10-00-0000
Shaw120-20-01-2000
Daley143-80-01-1006
Hartman30-10-20-0010
Lau71-22-22-2005
McWilliams30-00-00-0000
Morris90-30-00-0000
Weaver111-70-00-0102
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20019-718-1619-4171350

Percentages: FG 26.761, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Walsh 2-5, Wood 1-3, Lau 1-1, Brown 0-3, Rainey 0-3, Goodchild 0-1, Morris 0-2, Weaver 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Mott 1, Wood 1, Shaw 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Walsh 3, Rainey 3, Mott 2, Wood 2, Shaw 2, Brown 1, Goodchild 1, Lau 1, Weaver 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Weaver 3, Wood 2, Daley 2, Mott 1, Walsh 1, Brown 1, Shaw 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Northwestern66152350
Duke1319201466

A_1,089

Officials_Tiara Cruse, Denise Brooks, Joseph Vaszily

