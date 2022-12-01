|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE (7-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|14
|3-5
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|3
|8
|Balogun
|21
|2-3
|4-6
|3-8
|1
|1
|8
|Day-Wilson
|25
|2-12
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|7
|Richardson
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|6
|Taylor
|23
|3-7
|1-2
|0-2
|6
|1
|7
|Bollin
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Heide
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|4
|de Jesus
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Jackson
|20
|3-6
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|10
|Oliver
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|1-7
|7
|0
|2
|Volker
|19
|4-7
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|1
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-57
|11-15
|10-46
|21
|20
|66
Percentages: FG 45.614, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Jackson 2-4, Day-Wilson 1-4, Taylor 0-2, de Jesus 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Balogun 2, Heide 2, Oliver 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Volker 6, Brown 3, Balogun 2, Day-Wilson 2, Taylor 2, Heide 2, Richardson 1, Bollin 1, de Jesus 1, Jackson 1)
Steals: 10 (Oliver 3, Volker 2, Day-Wilson 1, Bollin 1, Heide 1, de Jesus 1, Jackson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN (4-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mott
|28
|5-7
|3-5
|4-10
|1
|3
|13
|Walsh
|30
|5-14
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|13
|Brown
|19
|0-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|0
|Rainey
|24
|0-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Wood
|38
|4-12
|2-4
|6-10
|5
|2
|11
|Goodchild
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Daley
|14
|3-8
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|6
|Hartman
|3
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lau
|7
|1-2
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|5
|McWilliams
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Morris
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Weaver
|11
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-71
|8-16
|19-41
|7
|13
|50
Percentages: FG 26.761, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Walsh 2-5, Wood 1-3, Lau 1-1, Brown 0-3, Rainey 0-3, Goodchild 0-1, Morris 0-2, Weaver 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Mott 1, Wood 1, Shaw 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Walsh 3, Rainey 3, Mott 2, Wood 2, Shaw 2, Brown 1, Goodchild 1, Lau 1, Weaver 1, Team 1)
Steals: 11 (Weaver 3, Wood 2, Daley 2, Mott 1, Walsh 1, Brown 1, Shaw 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Northwestern
|6
|6
|15
|23
|—
|50
|Duke
|13
|19
|20
|14
|—
|66
A_1,089
Officials_Tiara Cruse, Denise Brooks, Joseph Vaszily
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.