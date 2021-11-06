|Duquesne
|3
|14
|14
|3
|—
|34
|Long Island University
|14
|0
|7
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
LIU_DeBique 28 run (Inzerillo kick), 12:30
DUQ_FG Smith 45, 09:42
LIU_Eugene 25 pass from Orth (Inzerillo kick), 05:02
Second Quarter
DUQ_Holder 2 pass from Perrantes (Smith kick), 14:51
DUQ_Henderson 42 pass from Perrantes (Smith kick), 07:33
Third Quarter
DUQ_Holder 28 pass from Perrantes (Smith kick), 06:47
LIU_DeBique 6 run (Inzerillo kick), 03:57
DUQ_Lucas 67 run (Smith kick), 02:18
Fourth Quarter
DUQ_FG Corado 24, 05:43
LIU_Oyekanmi 58 pass from Orth (Inzerillo kick), 04:39
|DUQ
|LIU
|First downs
|19
|19
|Rushes-yards
|31-161
|30-112
|Passing
|215
|348
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-32-2
|21-38-1
|Return Yards
|89
|121
|Punts-Avg.
|2-26.0
|4-31.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|1-5
|8-71
|Time of Possession
|31:35
|28:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Duquesne, Bi. Lucas 20-137, Ga. Owens 11-24. Long Island University, Jo. DeBique 16-103, Sh. Paul 2-16, Ke. Wilson 3-4, Ca. Orth 9-(minus 11).
PASSING_Duquesne, Da. Perrantes 19-32-2-215. Long Island University, Ca. Orth 21-36-1-348, Team 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Duquesne, Cy. Holder 6-76, Da. Henderson 2-46, Do. Thieman 4-41, Ga. Owens 3-26, Wy. Gill 3-17, Bi. Lucas 1-9. Long Island University, To. Oyekanmi 5-137, Ow. Glascoe 7-113, De. Eugene 2-46, Da. Wells 2-26, St. Chambers 2-11, Ri. Conway 1-11, Jo. DeBique 1-6, Sh. Paul 1-(minus 2).