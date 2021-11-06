Duquesne31414334
Long Island University1407728

First Quarter

LIU_DeBique 28 run (Inzerillo kick), 12:30

DUQ_FG Smith 45, 09:42

LIU_Eugene 25 pass from Orth (Inzerillo kick), 05:02

Second Quarter

DUQ_Holder 2 pass from Perrantes (Smith kick), 14:51

DUQ_Henderson 42 pass from Perrantes (Smith kick), 07:33

Third Quarter

DUQ_Holder 28 pass from Perrantes (Smith kick), 06:47

LIU_DeBique 6 run (Inzerillo kick), 03:57

DUQ_Lucas 67 run (Smith kick), 02:18

Fourth Quarter

DUQ_FG Corado 24, 05:43

LIU_Oyekanmi 58 pass from Orth (Inzerillo kick), 04:39

DUQLIU
First downs1919
Rushes-yards31-16130-112
Passing215348
Comp-Att-Int19-32-221-38-1
Return Yards89121
Punts-Avg.2-26.04-31.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalty-Yards1-58-71
Time of Possession31:3528:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Duquesne, Bi. Lucas 20-137, Ga. Owens 11-24. Long Island University, Jo. DeBique 16-103, Sh. Paul 2-16, Ke. Wilson 3-4, Ca. Orth 9-(minus 11).

PASSING_Duquesne, Da. Perrantes 19-32-2-215. Long Island University, Ca. Orth 21-36-1-348, Team 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING_Duquesne, Cy. Holder 6-76, Da. Henderson 2-46, Do. Thieman 4-41, Ga. Owens 3-26, Wy. Gill 3-17, Bi. Lucas 1-9. Long Island University, To. Oyekanmi 5-137, Ow. Glascoe 7-113, De. Eugene 2-46, Da. Wells 2-26, St. Chambers 2-11, Ri. Conway 1-11, Jo. DeBique 1-6, Sh. Paul 1-(minus 2).

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you