DEPAUL (6-5)
Johnson 5-10 3-4 16, Penn 3-7 6-6 12, Cruz 0-4 0-0 0, Gebrewhit 0-3 0-0 0, Gibson 1-8 0-0 3, Nelson 2-5 2-2 6, Bynum 3-7 0-0 8, Raimey 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 17-51 13-14 55.
DUQUESNE (8-3)
Reece 7-15 1-2 15, T.Williams 2-3 1-2 5, Clark 4-10 4-5 13, Grant 6-11 0-0 15, McGriff 3-10 0-0 8, Rozier 2-6 0-0 4, Rotroff 0-2 0-0 0, Barre 3-5 0-0 6, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-9 66.
Halftime_Duquesne 34-21. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 8-23 (Johnson 3-5, Raimey 2-3, Bynum 2-4, Gibson 1-7, Cruz 0-1, Penn 0-1, Gebrewhit 0-2), Duquesne 6-19 (Grant 3-7, McGriff 2-4, Clark 1-5, Reece 0-1, Rozier 0-1). Rebounds_DePaul 20 (Nelson 5), Duquesne 36 (Clark 8). Assists_DePaul 10 (Johnson, Gibson, Nelson, Bynum, Raimey 1), Duquesne 11 (McGriff 3). Total Fouls_DePaul 12, Duquesne 13.
