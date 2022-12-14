FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson365-103-40-11116
Penn323-76-62-30012
Cruz180-40-00-4010
Gebrewhit150-30-00-1010
Gibson351-80-00-0143
Nelson262-52-21-5126
Bynum213-70-00-4108
Raimey163-62-21-21210
Totals20017-5113-144-20101255

Percentages: FG .333, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Johnson 3-5, Raimey 2-3, Bynum 2-4, Gibson 1-7, Cruz 0-1, Penn 0-1, Gebrewhit 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 3).

Turnovers: 8 (Gibson 4, Gebrewhit 2, Johnson, Nelson).

Steals: 2 (Gibson 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DUQUESNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reece217-151-24-60215
T.Williams312-31-22-4135
Clark344-104-51-82213
Grant376-110-00-51215
McGriff243-100-02-4318
Rozier252-60-01-3204
Rotroff130-20-01-1000
Barre103-50-00-2016
Dixon50-00-01-3020
Totals20027-636-912-36111366

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Grant 3-7, McGriff 2-4, Clark 1-5, Reece 0-1, Rozier 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dixon, McGriff, T.Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (Clark 4, Grant 2, Rozier 2, McGriff, T.Williams).

Steals: 6 (Reece 2, Clark, Rozier, T.Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

DePaul213455
Duquesne343266

