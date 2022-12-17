FGFTReb
INDIANA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avila263-50-01-4238
Henry286-112-22-43216
McCauley223-72-30-21410
Neese336-96-62-53319
Kent182-52-23-4226
Larry215-70-10-32210
Stephens183-101-33-5047
Hobbs172-30-00-3006
Bledson81-30-00-0102
Gibson50-12-30-0012
McKnight30-10-00-0010
Miller10-00-00-0000
Totals20031-6215-2011-30142286

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-3, Avila 2-4, McCauley 2-5, Neese 1-3, Kent 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Stephens 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bledson, Larry).

Turnovers: 17 (Henry 4, Kent 3, Neese 3, Larry 2, Avila, Bledson, Gibson, McCauley, Stephens).

Steals: 8 (Avila 2, Henry 2, Larry 2, Kent, McCauley).

Technical Fouls: McCauley, 12:18 first.

FGFTReb
DUQUESNEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reece254-67-81-61216
Williams338-93-33-83119
Clark335-134-40-22117
Grant344-135-60-52215
McGriff263-82-20-1329
Rozier173-42-30-11110
Hronsky101-20-00-1102
Barre81-10-00-0012
Dixon70-10-04-4020
Rotroff71-10-00-0142
Totals20030-5823-268-28141692

Percentages: FG .517, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Clark 3-6, Rozier 2-2, Grant 2-6, Reece 1-1, McGriff 1-5, Hronsky 0-1, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams 2, Barre, Dixon, Grant, Hronsky, Rozier).

Turnovers: 14 (Clark 3, Grant 2, McGriff 2, Reece 2, Barre, Dixon, Hronsky, Rozier, Williams).

Steals: 10 (Clark 2, Grant 2, Hronsky 2, Rotroff 2, McGriff, Rozier).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana St.365086
Duquesne375592

A_2,277 (4,406).

